Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 21, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -184 Oakland +154
at MINNESOTA OFF Boston OFF
at TAMPA BAY -405 Kansas City +320
at N.Y YANKEES -122 Seattle +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -118 at PHILADELPHIA +100
Arizona -148 at WASHINGTON +126
San Diego -116 at SAN FRANCISCO -102
at MIAMI -126 Pittsburgh +108

Sports
