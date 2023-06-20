Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 20, 2023

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -152 Baltimore +128
at DETROIT -120 Kansas City +102
Seattle -174 at N.Y YANKEES +146
at CLEVELAND -174 Oakland +146
at MINNESOTA -132 Boston +112
Texas OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -240 Colorado +198
Chicago Cubs -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
Arizona -138 at MILWAUKEE +118
St. Louis -172 at WASHINGTON +144
at PHILADELPHIA -126 Atlanta +108
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -134 at MIAMI +114
at HOUSTON -134 N.Y Mets +116
at LA ANGELS OFF LA Dodgers OFF

