MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -156 Kansas City +132 at TAMPA BAY -178 Baltimore +150…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -156 Kansas City +132 at TAMPA BAY -178 Baltimore +150 at N.Y YANKEES -132 Seattle +112 at CLEVELAND -240 Oakland +198 at MINNESOTA -136 Boston +116 Texas -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -154 at PHILADELPHIA +130 St. Louis -154 at WASHINGTON +130 Chicago Cubs -126 at PITTSBURGH +108 at CINCINNATI -168 Colorado +142 at MILWAUKEE -130 Arizona +110 San Diego OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -112 at MIAMI -104 at HOUSTON -138 N.Y Mets +118 LA Dodgers -152 at LA ANGELS +128

