MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -156 Kansas City +132 at TAMPA BAY -178 Baltimore +150…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-156
|Kansas City
|+132
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|Baltimore
|+150
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-132
|Seattle
|+112
|at CLEVELAND
|-240
|Oakland
|+198
|at MINNESOTA
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|Texas
|-124
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-154
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+130
|St. Louis
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|Chicago Cubs
|-126
|at PITTSBURGH
|+108
|at CINCINNATI
|-168
|Colorado
|+142
|at MILWAUKEE
|-130
|Arizona
|+110
|San Diego
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-112
|at MIAMI
|-104
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|N.Y Mets
|+118
|LA Dodgers
|-152
|at LA ANGELS
|+128
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.