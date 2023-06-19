Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 19, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -156 Kansas City +132
at TAMPA BAY -178 Baltimore +150
at N.Y YANKEES -132 Seattle +112
at CLEVELAND -240 Oakland +198
at MINNESOTA -136 Boston +116
Texas -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -154 at PHILADELPHIA +130
St. Louis -154 at WASHINGTON +130
Chicago Cubs -126 at PITTSBURGH +108
at CINCINNATI -168 Colorado +142
at MILWAUKEE -130 Arizona +110
San Diego OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -112 at MIAMI -104
at HOUSTON -138 N.Y Mets +118
LA Dodgers -152 at LA ANGELS +128

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

