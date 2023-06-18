Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 18, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -146 Kansas City +124
at MINNESOTA -142 Boston +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Texas OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -168 at WASHINGTON +142
Chicago Cubs -120 at PITTSBURGH +102
at CINCINNATI -158 Colorado +134
at MILWAUKEE -144 Arizona +122
San Diego OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -168 at MIAMI +142
at HOUSTON -130 N.Y Mets +110

