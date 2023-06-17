MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -132 N.Y Yankees +112 at MINNESOTA -215 Detroit +185 LA…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -132 N.Y Yankees +112 at MINNESOTA -215 Detroit +185 LA Angels -126 at KANSAS CITY +108 Toronto -118 at TEXAS +100 at SEATTLE -166 Chicago White Sox +140 at BOSTON -132 N.Y Yankees +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -310 Colorado +250 Miami -156 at WASHINGTON +132 St. Louis -118 at N.Y METS +100 at MILWAUKEE -164 Pittsburgh +138 at LA DODGERS -136 San Francisco +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF at HOUSTON -154 Cincinnati +130 Philadelphia -251 at OAKLAND +206 at SAN DIEGO -152 Tampa Bay +128 Cleveland -110 at ARIZONA -106

