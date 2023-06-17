Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 17, 2023, 11:53 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -132 N.Y Yankees +112
at MINNESOTA -215 Detroit +185
LA Angels -126 at KANSAS CITY +108
Toronto -118 at TEXAS +100
at SEATTLE -166 Chicago White Sox +140
National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -310 Colorado +250
Miami -156 at WASHINGTON +132
St. Louis -118 at N.Y METS +100
at MILWAUKEE -164 Pittsburgh +138
at LA DODGERS -136 San Francisco +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF
at HOUSTON -154 Cincinnati +130
Philadelphia -251 at OAKLAND +206
at SAN DIEGO -152 Tampa Bay +128
Cleveland -110 at ARIZONA -106

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

