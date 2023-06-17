MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -132 N.Y Yankees +112 at MINNESOTA -215 Detroit +185 LA…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-132
|N.Y Yankees
|+112
|at MINNESOTA
|-215
|Detroit
|+185
|LA Angels
|-126
|at KANSAS CITY
|+108
|Toronto
|-118
|at TEXAS
|+100
|at SEATTLE
|-166
|Chicago White Sox
|+140
|at BOSTON
|-132
|N.Y Yankees
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-310
|Colorado
|+250
|Miami
|-156
|at WASHINGTON
|+132
|St. Louis
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|-164
|Pittsburgh
|+138
|at LA DODGERS
|-136
|San Francisco
|+116
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-154
|Cincinnati
|+130
|Philadelphia
|-251
|at OAKLAND
|+206
|at SAN DIEGO
|-152
|Tampa Bay
|+128
|Cleveland
|-110
|at ARIZONA
|-106
