Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 15, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -120 at BOSTON +102
Toronto -136 at TEXAS +116
at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF
LA Angels -158 at KANSAS CITY +134
at SEATTLE -124 Chicago White Sox +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -190 at WASHINGTON +160
St. Louis -118 at N.Y METS +100
at ATLANTA -250 Colorado +205
at MILWAUKEE -126 Pittsburgh +108
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102
at HOUSTON -200 Cincinnati +168
Philadelphia -156 at OAKLAND +132
at ARIZONA -146 Cleveland +124
Tampa Bay -116 at SAN DIEGO -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

