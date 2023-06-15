MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -120 at BOSTON +102 Toronto -136 at TEXAS +116 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -120 at BOSTON +102 Toronto -136 at TEXAS +116 at MINNESOTA OFF Detroit OFF LA Angels -158 at KANSAS CITY +134 at SEATTLE -124 Chicago White Sox +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -190 at WASHINGTON +160 St. Louis -118 at N.Y METS +100 at ATLANTA -250 Colorado +205 at MILWAUKEE -126 Pittsburgh +108 at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Baltimore -116 at CHICAGO CUBS -102 at HOUSTON -200 Cincinnati +168 Philadelphia -156 at OAKLAND +132 at ARIZONA -146 Cleveland +124 Tampa Bay -116 at SAN DIEGO -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.