MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -122 Toronto +104 Tampa Bay -280 at OAKLAND +230 at MINNESOTA -215 Detroit +180 at TEXAS -126 LA Angels +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ARIZONA -130 Philadelphia +110 at ATLANTA -250 Colorado +205 at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Pittsburgh +119

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -220 Washington +184 at SAN DIEGO -152 Cleveland +128 at LA DODGERS -166 Chicago White Sox +140

