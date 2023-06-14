Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 14, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -122 Toronto +104
Tampa Bay -280 at OAKLAND +230
at MINNESOTA -215 Detroit +180
at TEXAS -126 LA Angels +108

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ARIZONA -130 Philadelphia +110
at ATLANTA -250 Colorado +205
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Pittsburgh +119

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -220 Washington +184
at SAN DIEGO -152 Cleveland +128
at LA DODGERS -166 Chicago White Sox +140

