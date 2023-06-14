MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -122 Toronto +104 Tampa Bay -280 at OAKLAND +230 at…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-122
|Toronto
|+104
|Tampa Bay
|-280
|at OAKLAND
|+230
|at MINNESOTA
|-215
|Detroit
|+180
|at TEXAS
|-126
|LA Angels
|+108
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ARIZONA
|-130
|Philadelphia
|+110
|at ATLANTA
|-250
|Colorado
|+205
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+119
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-220
|Washington
|+184
|at SAN DIEGO
|-152
|Cleveland
|+128
|at LA DODGERS
|-166
|Chicago White Sox
|+140
