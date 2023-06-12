Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 12, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -144 at BALTIMORE +122
at TEXAS -130 LA Angels +110
at OAKLAND OFF Tampa Bay OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -110 at ST. LOUIS -106
at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Pittsburgh +120
Philadelphia -138 at ARIZONA +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -270 at DETROIT +220
at N.Y METS -148 N.Y Yankees +126
at BOSTON -215 Colorado +180
Milwaukee -116 at MINNESOTA -102
at HOUSTON -270 Washington +220
Cincinnati -118 at KANSAS CITY +100
at SAN DIEGO -162 Cleveland +136
at SEATTLE -147 Miami +123
at LA DODGERS -205 Chicago White Sox +172

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -176 Florida +146

