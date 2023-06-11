Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 11, 2023, 11:54 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at DENVER 9 (208½) Miami

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -166 LA Angels +140
Tampa Bay -270 at OAKLAND +220

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -130 at ST. LOUIS +110
Philadelphia OFF at ARIZONA OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT OFF Atlanta OFF
at BOSTON -250 Colorado +205
at KANSAS CITY -120 Cincinnati +102
at SEATTLE -130 Miami +110

