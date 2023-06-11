NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 9 (208½) Miami MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 9 (208½) Miami

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -166 LA Angels +140 Tampa Bay -270 at OAKLAND +220

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE San Francisco -130 at ST. LOUIS +110 Philadelphia OFF at ARIZONA OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT OFF Atlanta OFF at BOSTON -250 Colorado +205 at KANSAS CITY -120 Cincinnati +102 at SEATTLE -130 Miami +110

