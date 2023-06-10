MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -148 Houston +126 at BALTIMORE -184 Kansas City +154 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-148
|Houston
|+126
|at BALTIMORE
|-184
|Kansas City
|+154
|at TORONTO
|-210
|Minnesota
|+176
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|Texas
|+168
|Seattle
|-116
|at LA ANGELS
|-102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-124
|Boston
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-275
|Washington
|+225
|LA Dodgers
|-141
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+120
|N.Y Mets
|-116
|at PITTSBURGH
|-102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-134
|Cincinnati
|+114
|San Diego
|-188
|at COLORADO
|+158
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-135
|Chicago Cubs
|+115
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-240
|at DETROIT
|+194
|at MILWAUKEE
|-220
|Oakland
|+184
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-144
|Miami
|+122
