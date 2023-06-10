MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -148 Houston +126 at BALTIMORE -184 Kansas City +154 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -148 Houston +126 at BALTIMORE -184 Kansas City +154 at TORONTO -210 Minnesota +176 at TAMPA BAY -200 Texas +168 Seattle -116 at LA ANGELS -102 at N.Y YANKEES -124 Boston +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -275 Washington +225 LA Dodgers -141 at PHILADELPHIA +120 N.Y Mets -116 at PITTSBURGH -102 at ST. LOUIS -134 Cincinnati +114 San Diego -188 at COLORADO +158 at SAN FRANCISCO -135 Chicago Cubs +115

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -240 at DETROIT +194 at MILWAUKEE -220 Oakland +184 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -144 Miami +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.