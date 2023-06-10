Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 10, 2023, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -148 Houston +126
at BALTIMORE -184 Kansas City +154
at TORONTO -210 Minnesota +176
at TAMPA BAY -200 Texas +168
Seattle -116 at LA ANGELS -102
at N.Y YANKEES -124 Boston +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -275 Washington +225
LA Dodgers -141 at PHILADELPHIA +120
N.Y Mets -116 at PITTSBURGH -102
at ST. LOUIS -134 Cincinnati +114
San Diego -188 at COLORADO +158
at SAN FRANCISCO -135 Chicago Cubs +115

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -240 at DETROIT +194
at MILWAUKEE -220 Oakland +184
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -144 Miami +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up