Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 9, 2023, 11:54 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO OFF Minnesota OFF
at BALTIMORE -168 Kansas City +142
Texas -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at CLEVELAND -132 Houston +112
Boston -124 at N.Y YANKEES +106
at LA ANGELS -154 Seattle +130

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -164 Cincinnati +138
San Diego -200 at COLORADO +168
LA Dodgers OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF
N.Y Mets -136 at PITTSBURGH +116
at ATLANTA -196 Washington +164
Chicago Cubs -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -126 at DETROIT +108
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -124 Miami +106
at MILWAUKEE -270 Oakland +220

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -118 Vegas -102

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Sports
