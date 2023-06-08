NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 3½ (210½) at MIAMI MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Denver
|3½
|(210½)
|at MIAMI
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-174
|Texas
|+146
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-168
|Boston
|+142
|at BALTIMORE
|-178
|Kansas City
|+150
|at TORONTO
|-124
|Minnesota
|+106
|Houston
|-122
|at CLEVELAND
|+104
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Seattle
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-120
|at PITTSBURGH
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|-200
|Washington
|+168
|at ST. LOUIS
|-178
|Cincinnati
|+150
|San Diego
|-180
|at COLORADO
|+152
|Chicago Cubs
|-118
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+100
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|at MILWAUKEE
|-235
|Oakland
|+194
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-142
|Miami
|+120
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
