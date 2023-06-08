NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 3½ (210½) at MIAMI MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Denver 3½ (210½) at MIAMI

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -174 Texas +146 at N.Y YANKEES -168 Boston +142 at BALTIMORE -178 Kansas City +150 at TORONTO -124 Minnesota +106 Houston -122 at CLEVELAND +104 at LA ANGELS -130 Seattle +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -120 at PITTSBURGH +102 LA Dodgers OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF at ATLANTA -200 Washington +168 at ST. LOUIS -178 Cincinnati +150 San Diego -180 at COLORADO +152 Chicago Cubs -118 at SAN FRANCISCO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -142 at DETROIT +120 at MILWAUKEE -235 Oakland +194 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -142 Miami +120

