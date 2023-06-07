NEW LAWS: Guns, Botox, drones in Virginia | Gas tax hike in Maryland | Marijuana laws | Move Over law
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 7, 2023, 11:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -174 Minnesota +146
at N.Y YANKEES -141 Chicago White Sox +120
at N.Y YANKEES -171 Chicago White Sox +143
Houston -124 at TORONTO +106
Boston -115 at CLEVELAND -105

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -215 at CINCINNATI +180
Arizona -148 at WASHINGTON +126
San Francisco -230 at COLORADO +190
at ATLANTA -172 N.Y Mets +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Baltimore -122 at MILWAUKEE +104
at PHILADELPHIA -252 Detroit +208
at LA ANGELS -136 Chicago Cubs +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -120 Vegas +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up