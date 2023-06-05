MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -178 Minnesota +150 at N.Y YANKEES -178 Chicago White…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -178 Minnesota +150 at N.Y YANKEES -178 Chicago White Sox +150 at TORONTO -142 Houston +120 at CLEVELAND -136 Boston +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -142 at WASHINGTON +120 LA Dodgers -210 at CINCINNATI +176 at ATLANTA -162 N.Y Mets +136 San Francisco -138 at COLORADO +118

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -226 Detroit +183 at MIAMI -148 Kansas City +126 at PITTSBURGH -230 Oakland +190 at MILWAUKEE -130 Baltimore +110 at TEXAS -152 St. Louis +128 at LA ANGELS -130 Chicago Cubs +110 at SAN DIEGO -142 Seattle +120

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.