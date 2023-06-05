MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -178 Minnesota +150 at N.Y YANKEES -178 Chicago White…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|Minnesota
|+150
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-178
|Chicago White Sox
|+150
|at TORONTO
|-142
|Houston
|+120
|at CLEVELAND
|-136
|Boston
|+116
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-210
|at CINCINNATI
|+176
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|N.Y Mets
|+136
|San Francisco
|-138
|at COLORADO
|+118
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-226
|Detroit
|+183
|at MIAMI
|-148
|Kansas City
|+126
|at PITTSBURGH
|-230
|Oakland
|+190
|at MILWAUKEE
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|at TEXAS
|-152
|St. Louis
|+128
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Chicago Cubs
|+110
|at SAN DIEGO
|-142
|Seattle
|+120
