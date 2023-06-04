Live Radio
The Associated Press

June 4, 2023

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -172 at BOSTON +144
at TORONTO -130 Houston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -116 at CINCINNATI -102
at SAN DIEGO -162 Chicago Cubs +136

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -176 Kansas City +148
at PHILADELPHIA -230 Detroit +190
at PITTSBURGH -190 Oakland +160
at TEXAS -126 St. Louis +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -138 Florida +115

