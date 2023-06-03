NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 8½ (216) Miami MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|8½
|(216)
|Miami
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-148
|LA Angels
|+126
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-174
|Detroit
|+146
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Cleveland
|+136
|at TEXAS
|-142
|Seattle
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-154
|at PITTSBURGH
|+130
|Philadelphia
|-166
|at WASHINGTON
|+140
|Milwaukee
|-118
|at CINCINNATI
|+100
|Atlanta
|-220
|at ARIZONA
|+184
|at SAN DIEGO
|-188
|Chicago Cubs
|+158
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-240
|Oakland
|+198
|at N.Y METS
|-120
|Toronto
|+102
|at KANSAS CITY
|-130
|Colorado
|+110
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|Baltimore
|+112
|at LA DODGERS
|-146
|N.Y Yankees
|+124
