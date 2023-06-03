Serruto HR lifts Indiana past Kentucky, 5-3 in Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Peter Serruto drilled a three-run home run in the seventh inning to bring Indiana back from…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Peter Serruto drilled a three-run home run in the seventh inning to bring Indiana back from a two-run deficit en route to a 5-3 win Saturday over top-seeded Kentucky at the Lexington Regional.

The third-seeded Hoosiers, who have knocked off the No. 1 and No. 2 seed to start the tournament, await the winner of an elimination game between Kentucky and West Virginia on Sunday.

Phillip Glasser hit a first-inning home run to give Indiana a 1-0 lead, but Kentucky answered with a run in the second and took a 3-1 lead in the seventh after Patrick Herrera scored on a fielder’s choice and Grant Smith scored on Devin Burkes sacrifice fly.

Josh Pyne opened the seventh inning with a double and Hunter Jessee was hit by a pitch to set the stage for Serruto’s home run to right field to take a 4-3 lead. Devin Taylor scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to add an insurance run. Connor Foley hit two batters in the top of the ninth to bring the winning run to the plate, but got a fly out and a pop up to end the game.

Foley worked the final 2 ⅔ innings to earn his first win.

