Sakkari, Vekic win 1st-round matches at grass-court Nottingham Open

The Associated Press

June 12, 2023, 2:24 PM

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Maria Sakkari won her opening match at the Nottingham Open on Monday, while former champion Donna Vekic also advanced to the last 16 at the grass-court tournament.

Sakkari, the No. 8-ranked Greek, beat Xiyu Wang of China 6-2, 7-6 (6) after Vekic of Croatia defeated Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

Vekic won the event in 2017 and lost in the final in ’19.

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil is the defending champion in Nottingham and is coming off reaching the semifinals at the French Open last week.

She plays Tuesday along with a slew of British players including new British No. 1 Katie Boulter, who has taken over from Emma Raducanu.

