Rothesay International Results

Friday
At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club
Eastbourne, Great Britain
Purse: $780,637
Surface: Grass
EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Semifinals
Madison Keys, United States, def. Coco Gauff (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.
Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, 6-4, 6-2.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (1), United States, walkover.
Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (2), Australia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, walkover.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.