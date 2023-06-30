Rothesay International Results

Friday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: $780,637 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

Friday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: $780,637

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Friday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Madison Keys, United States, def. Coco Gauff (5), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (1), United States, walkover.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (2), Australia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, walkover.

