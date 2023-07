Rothesay International Results

Wednesday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €723,655 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

Wednesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €723,655

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Miomir Kecmanovic (8), Serbia, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Nicolas Jarry (5), Chile, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Taylor Fritz (1), United States, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8).

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Liam Broady, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Luca van Assche, France, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Francisco Cerundolo (4), Argentina, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Maxime Cressy, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Tommy Paul (2), United States, def. Sebastian Baez, Argentina, 6-1, 7-6 (7).

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (8), Brazil, 6-4, 3-2, ret.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Madison Keys, United States, def. Wang Xiyu, China, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Coco Gauff (5), United States, def. Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, 6-1, 6-1.

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Camila Osorio, Colombia, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, 6-3, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia (2), France, def. Ana Bogdan, Romania, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (3), Poland, 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Liam Broady and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (1), United States, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, def. Daria Saville, Australia, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.