Rothesay International Results

Tuesday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €723,655 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

Tuesday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €723,655

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Marco Cecchinato, Italy, 6-3, 6-3.

Liam Broady, Britain, def. Jan Choinski, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Botic Van de Zandschulp (9), Netherlands, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Maxime Cressy, United States, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 7-5.

Zhang Zhizhen, China, def. Lorenzo Sonego (7), Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Ons Jabeur (4), Tunisia, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (8), Brazil, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-3.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 7-5.

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia (2), France, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-1, 7-5.

Coco Gauff (5), United States, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Wang Xiyu, China, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-4, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (3), United States, def. Zheng Qinwen, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (10), 10-5.

Matthew Ebden and John-Patrick Smith, Australia, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Nicolas Barrientos, Colombia, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (1), United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 7-5, 6-2.

Romain Arneodo, Monaco, and Tristan-Samuel Weissborn, Austria, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 11-9.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Robert Galloway, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 13-11.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (2), Australia, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Zhang Shuai, China, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-2.

Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 7-5, ret.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (3), United States, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 6-4, 6-2.

Daria Saville, Australia, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, def. Barbora Strycova and Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 3-6, 7-5, 13-11.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.