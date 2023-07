Rothesay International Results

Monday At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club Eastbourne, Great Britain Purse: €723,655 Surface: Grass EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results…

Monday

At Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club

Eastbourne, Great Britain

Purse: €723,655

Surface: Grass

EASTBOURNE, GREAT BRITAIN (AP) _ Results Monday from Rothesay International at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Sebastian Baez, Argentina, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-3, 6-4.

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (6), Argentina, 6-2, 6-4.

Gregoire Barrere, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

Miomir Kecmanovic (8), Serbia, def. Yibing Wu, China, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, def. Ryan Peniston, Britain, 6-3, 6-2.

Luca van Assche, France, def. George Loffhagen, Britain, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).

Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Camila Osorio, Colombia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 3-0, ret.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

Jodie Anna Burrage, Britain, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina, Russia, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.

Madison Keys, United States, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Liam Broady and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Luke Johnson and Julian Cash, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski (3), Poland, def. Albano Olivetti, France, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray, Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Xu Yifan, China, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, 7-5, 7-5.

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (4), Latvia, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (1), United States, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

