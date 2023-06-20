Rockies take on the Reds looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (29-46, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-35, first in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10…

Colorado Rockies (29-46, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (38-35, first in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Noah Davis (0-0); Reds: Ben Lively (4-4, 4.07 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -170, Rockies +144; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Cincinnati Reds looking to end a six-game road slide.

Cincinnati has an 18-18 record at home and a 38-35 record overall. The Reds have a 31-6 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 29-46 record overall and a 13-27 record on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 17 doubles and 10 home runs for the Reds. Will Benson is 12-for-29 with a double, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 15-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 9-1, .245 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .231 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (hip), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.