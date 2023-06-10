Rockies take home losing streak into matchup against the Padres

San Diego Padres (30-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-39, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Saturday,…

San Diego Padres (30-33, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-39, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (1-4, 5.35 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -134, Rockies +115; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to break their four-game home losing streak with a victory against the San Diego Padres.

Colorado is 15-18 in home games and 26-39 overall. The Rockies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

San Diego has a 30-33 record overall and a 15-15 record on the road. The Padres are 23-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Padres are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples and five home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 13-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Juan Soto has 10 home runs, 56 walks and 31 RBI while hitting .269 for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 13-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Nelson Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nabil Crismatt: 15-Day IL (hip strain), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.