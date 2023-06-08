RBC Canadian Open Scores

Thursday
At Oakdale Golf & Country Club
Toronto
Purse: $9 million
Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72
First Round
|Corey Conners
|34-33—67
|Chesson Hadley
|34-33—67
|Justin Lower
|36-31—67
|Aaron Rai
|37-30—67
|Jonathan Byrd
|36-32—68
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|34-34—68
|Brice Garnett
|37-31—68
|Ryan Gerard
|33-35—68
|Will Gordon
|36-32—68
|Mark Hubbard
|35-33—68
|Seonghyeon Kim
|35-33—68
|Brendon Todd
|35-33—68
|Carl Yuan
|34-34—68
|Ludvig Aberg
|37-32—69
|Akshay Bhatia
|36-33—69
|Eric Cole
|35-34—69
|Lucas Glover
|36-33—69
|Cody Gribble
|35-34—69
|James Hahn
|35-34—69
|Harry Hall
|37-32—69
|Mackenzie Hughes
|37-32—69
|Ryan Moore
|35-34—69
|Andrew Novak
|35-34—69
|Taylor Pendrith
|35-34—69
|Justin Rose
|37-32—69
|Roger Sloan
|36-33—69
|Callum Tarren
|36-33—69
|Richy Werenski
|34-35—69
|Sam Bennett
|35-35—70
|Ryan Brehm
|39-31—70
|Tommy Fleetwood
|36-34—70
|Russell Knox
|38-32—70
|Nate Lashley
|35-35—70
|Peter Malnati
|35-35—70
|C.T. Pan
|35-35—70
|Scott Piercy
|36-34—70
|Tyson Alexander
|37-34—71
|Ryan Armour
|36-35—71
|Aaron Baddeley
|35-36—71
|Kevin Chappell
|36-35—71
|Trevor Cone
|35-36—71
|Brian Gay
|36-35—71
|Doug Ghim
|37-34—71
|Brent Grant
|37-34—71
|Bill Haas
|35-36—71
|Adam Hadwin
|39-32—71
|Garrick Higgo
|37-34—71
|Harry Higgs
|36-35—71
|Patton Kizzire
|35-36—71
|Jake Knapp
|36-35—71
|Kelly Kraft
|36-35—71
|Matt Kuchar
|37-34—71
|Martin Laird
|36-35—71
|Rory McIlroy
|37-34—71
|Adrian Meronk
|36-35—71
|Seung-Yul Noh
|37-34—71
|Henrik Norlander
|37-34—71
|Vincent Norrman
|36-35—71
|Sean O’Hair
|37-34—71
|Matti Schmid
|40-31—71
|Greyson Sigg
|37-34—71
|Ben Silverman
|35-36—71
|Austin Smotherman
|35-36—71
|Chris Stroud
|34-37—71
|Martin Trainer
|36-35—71
|Dylan Wu
|35-36—71
|Brandon Wu
|36-35—71
|Cameron Young
|38-33—71
|Carson Young
|36-35—71
|Aaron Cockerill
|35-37—72
|Tyler Duncan
|39-33—72
|Harrison Endycott
|37-35—72
|Tyrrell Hatton
|36-36—72
|Lee Hodges
|36-36—72
|Michael Kim
|38-34—72
|Peter Kuest
|38-34—72
|David Lingmerth
|36-36—72
|Shane Lowry
|38-34—72
|Keith Mitchell
|39-33—72
|Chez Reavie
|36-36—72
|Doc Redman
|38-34—72
|Kevin Stadler
|37-35—72
|Mike Weir
|34-38—72
|Scott Brown
|38-35—73
|Wesley Bryan
|37-36—73
|Sam Burns
|37-36—73
|David Carey
|36-37—73
|Cameron Champ
|37-36—73
|Ben Crane
|38-35—73
|MJ Daffue
|36-37—73
|Jason Dufner
|38-35—73
|Kramer Hickok
|34-39—73
|Sung Kang
|37-36—73
|Andrew Landry
|39-34—73
|Stuart Macdonald
|37-36—73
|Drew Nesbitt
|37-36—73
|Etienne Papineau
|36-37—73
|Ted Potter Jr.
|38-35—73
|Matthias Schwab
|37-36—73
|Alex Smalley
|36-37—73
|Adam Svensson
|37-36—73
|Sahith Theegala
|36-37—73
|Johnny Travale
|34-39—73
|Kevin Tway
|37-36—73
|Vince Whaley
|38-35—73
|Aaron Wise
|38-35—73
|Wil Bateman
|38-36—74
|Austin Cook
|38-36—74
|Derek Ernst
|39-35—74
|Paul Haley
|40-34—74
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|38-36—74
|Adam Long
|39-35—74
|Ben Martin
|36-38—74
|Brandon Matthews
|39-35—74
|George McNeill
|38-36—74
|Grayson Murray
|38-36—74
|Geoff Ogilvy
|37-37—74
|Robby Shelton
|38-36—74
|Kyle Westmoreland
|37-37—74
|Sang-Moon Bae
|42-33—75
|Zecheng Dou
|41-34—75
|Michael Gligic
|37-38—75
|Ryan Hall
|37-38—75
|David Lipsky
|37-38—75
|Maverick McNealy
|39-36—75
|Augusto Nunez
|39-36—75
|Cameron Percy
|40-35—75
|Kevin Roy
|40-35—75
|Robert Streb
|38-37—75
|Nick Taylor
|36-39—75
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|36-39—75
|Camilo Villegas
|40-35—75
|Trevor Werbylo
|39-36—75
|Ricky Barnes
|41-35—76
|Tommy Gainey
|40-36—76
|Scott Harrington
|39-37—76
|David Hearn
|39-37—76
|Derek Lamely
|41-35—76
|Kyle Stanley
|41-35—76
|Brian Stuard
|40-36—76
|Omar Uresti
|38-38—76
|Erik Van Rooyen
|38-38—76
|Michael Block
|40-37—77
|Myles Creighton
|40-37—77
|Taylor Durham
|42-35—77
|Lanto Griffin
|39-38—77
|Hank Lebioda
|40-37—77
|Chad Ramey
|38-39—77
|Jim Herman
|41-37—78
|William McGirt
|42-36—78
|Luis Carrera
|43-36—79
|Max McGreevy
|42-37—79
|Brandt Snedeker
|42-37—79
|Nick Watney
|40-40—80
|Sebastian Szirmak
|42-39—81
|Daniel Kim
|42-40—82
