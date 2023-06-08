RBC Canadian Open Scores

Thursday At Oakdale Golf & Country Club Toronto Purse: $9 million Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72 First Round Corey Conners 34-33—67…

Thursday

At Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Toronto

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72

First Round

Corey Conners 34-33—67 Chesson Hadley 34-33—67 Justin Lower 36-31—67 Aaron Rai 37-30—67 Jonathan Byrd 36-32—68 Matt Fitzpatrick 34-34—68 Brice Garnett 37-31—68 Ryan Gerard 33-35—68 Will Gordon 36-32—68 Mark Hubbard 35-33—68 Seonghyeon Kim 35-33—68 Brendon Todd 35-33—68 Carl Yuan 34-34—68 Ludvig Aberg 37-32—69 Akshay Bhatia 36-33—69 Eric Cole 35-34—69 Lucas Glover 36-33—69 Cody Gribble 35-34—69 James Hahn 35-34—69 Harry Hall 37-32—69 Mackenzie Hughes 37-32—69 Ryan Moore 35-34—69 Andrew Novak 35-34—69 Taylor Pendrith 35-34—69 Justin Rose 37-32—69 Roger Sloan 36-33—69 Callum Tarren 36-33—69 Richy Werenski 34-35—69 Sam Bennett 35-35—70 Ryan Brehm 39-31—70 Tommy Fleetwood 36-34—70 Russell Knox 38-32—70 Nate Lashley 35-35—70 Peter Malnati 35-35—70 C.T. Pan 35-35—70 Scott Piercy 36-34—70 Tyson Alexander 37-34—71 Ryan Armour 36-35—71 Aaron Baddeley 35-36—71 Kevin Chappell 36-35—71 Trevor Cone 35-36—71 Brian Gay 36-35—71 Doug Ghim 37-34—71 Brent Grant 37-34—71 Bill Haas 35-36—71 Adam Hadwin 39-32—71 Garrick Higgo 37-34—71 Harry Higgs 36-35—71 Patton Kizzire 35-36—71 Jake Knapp 36-35—71 Kelly Kraft 36-35—71 Matt Kuchar 37-34—71 Martin Laird 36-35—71 Rory McIlroy 37-34—71 Adrian Meronk 36-35—71 Seung-Yul Noh 37-34—71 Henrik Norlander 37-34—71 Vincent Norrman 36-35—71 Sean O’Hair 37-34—71 Matti Schmid 40-31—71 Greyson Sigg 37-34—71 Ben Silverman 35-36—71 Austin Smotherman 35-36—71 Chris Stroud 34-37—71 Martin Trainer 36-35—71 Dylan Wu 35-36—71 Brandon Wu 36-35—71 Cameron Young 38-33—71 Carson Young 36-35—71 Aaron Cockerill 35-37—72 Tyler Duncan 39-33—72 Harrison Endycott 37-35—72 Tyrrell Hatton 36-36—72 Lee Hodges 36-36—72 Michael Kim 38-34—72 Peter Kuest 38-34—72 David Lingmerth 36-36—72 Shane Lowry 38-34—72 Keith Mitchell 39-33—72 Chez Reavie 36-36—72 Doc Redman 38-34—72 Kevin Stadler 37-35—72 Mike Weir 34-38—72 Scott Brown 38-35—73 Wesley Bryan 37-36—73 Sam Burns 37-36—73 David Carey 36-37—73 Cameron Champ 37-36—73 Ben Crane 38-35—73 MJ Daffue 36-37—73 Jason Dufner 38-35—73 Kramer Hickok 34-39—73 Sung Kang 37-36—73 Andrew Landry 39-34—73 Stuart Macdonald 37-36—73 Drew Nesbitt 37-36—73 Etienne Papineau 36-37—73 Ted Potter Jr. 38-35—73 Matthias Schwab 37-36—73 Alex Smalley 36-37—73 Adam Svensson 37-36—73 Sahith Theegala 36-37—73 Johnny Travale 34-39—73 Kevin Tway 37-36—73 Vince Whaley 38-35—73 Aaron Wise 38-35—73 Wil Bateman 38-36—74 Austin Cook 38-36—74 Derek Ernst 39-35—74 Paul Haley 40-34—74 Nicolai Hojgaard 38-36—74 Adam Long 39-35—74 Ben Martin 36-38—74 Brandon Matthews 39-35—74 George McNeill 38-36—74 Grayson Murray 38-36—74 Geoff Ogilvy 37-37—74 Robby Shelton 38-36—74 Kyle Westmoreland 37-37—74 Sang-Moon Bae 42-33—75 Zecheng Dou 41-34—75 Michael Gligic 37-38—75 Ryan Hall 37-38—75 David Lipsky 37-38—75 Maverick McNealy 39-36—75 Augusto Nunez 39-36—75 Cameron Percy 40-35—75 Kevin Roy 40-35—75 Robert Streb 38-37—75 Nick Taylor 36-39—75 Michael Thorbjornsen 36-39—75 Camilo Villegas 40-35—75 Trevor Werbylo 39-36—75 Ricky Barnes 41-35—76 Tommy Gainey 40-36—76 Scott Harrington 39-37—76 David Hearn 39-37—76 Derek Lamely 41-35—76 Kyle Stanley 41-35—76 Brian Stuard 40-36—76 Omar Uresti 38-38—76 Erik Van Rooyen 38-38—76 Michael Block 40-37—77 Myles Creighton 40-37—77 Taylor Durham 42-35—77 Lanto Griffin 39-38—77 Hank Lebioda 40-37—77 Chad Ramey 38-39—77 Jim Herman 41-37—78 William McGirt 42-36—78 Luis Carrera 43-36—79 Max McGreevy 42-37—79 Brandt Snedeker 42-37—79 Nick Watney 40-40—80 Sebastian Szirmak 42-39—81 Daniel Kim 42-40—82

