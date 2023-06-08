Live Radio
RBC Canadian Open Scores

The Associated Press

June 8, 2023, 7:38 PM

Thursday

At Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Toronto

Purse: $9 million

Yardage: 7,264; Par: 72

First Round

Corey Conners 34-33—67
Chesson Hadley 34-33—67
Justin Lower 36-31—67
Aaron Rai 37-30—67
Jonathan Byrd 36-32—68
Matt Fitzpatrick 34-34—68
Brice Garnett 37-31—68
Ryan Gerard 33-35—68
Will Gordon 36-32—68
Mark Hubbard 35-33—68
Seonghyeon Kim 35-33—68
Brendon Todd 35-33—68
Carl Yuan 34-34—68
Ludvig Aberg 37-32—69
Akshay Bhatia 36-33—69
Eric Cole 35-34—69
Lucas Glover 36-33—69
Cody Gribble 35-34—69
James Hahn 35-34—69
Harry Hall 37-32—69
Mackenzie Hughes 37-32—69
Ryan Moore 35-34—69
Andrew Novak 35-34—69
Taylor Pendrith 35-34—69
Justin Rose 37-32—69
Roger Sloan 36-33—69
Callum Tarren 36-33—69
Richy Werenski 34-35—69
Sam Bennett 35-35—70
Ryan Brehm 39-31—70
Tommy Fleetwood 36-34—70
Russell Knox 38-32—70
Nate Lashley 35-35—70
Peter Malnati 35-35—70
C.T. Pan 35-35—70
Scott Piercy 36-34—70
Tyson Alexander 37-34—71
Ryan Armour 36-35—71
Aaron Baddeley 35-36—71
Kevin Chappell 36-35—71
Trevor Cone 35-36—71
Brian Gay 36-35—71
Doug Ghim 37-34—71
Brent Grant 37-34—71
Bill Haas 35-36—71
Adam Hadwin 39-32—71
Garrick Higgo 37-34—71
Harry Higgs 36-35—71
Patton Kizzire 35-36—71
Jake Knapp 36-35—71
Kelly Kraft 36-35—71
Matt Kuchar 37-34—71
Martin Laird 36-35—71
Rory McIlroy 37-34—71
Adrian Meronk 36-35—71
Seung-Yul Noh 37-34—71
Henrik Norlander 37-34—71
Vincent Norrman 36-35—71
Sean O’Hair 37-34—71
Matti Schmid 40-31—71
Greyson Sigg 37-34—71
Ben Silverman 35-36—71
Austin Smotherman 35-36—71
Chris Stroud 34-37—71
Martin Trainer 36-35—71
Dylan Wu 35-36—71
Brandon Wu 36-35—71
Cameron Young 38-33—71
Carson Young 36-35—71
Aaron Cockerill 35-37—72
Tyler Duncan 39-33—72
Harrison Endycott 37-35—72
Tyrrell Hatton 36-36—72
Lee Hodges 36-36—72
Michael Kim 38-34—72
Peter Kuest 38-34—72
David Lingmerth 36-36—72
Shane Lowry 38-34—72
Keith Mitchell 39-33—72
Chez Reavie 36-36—72
Doc Redman 38-34—72
Kevin Stadler 37-35—72
Mike Weir 34-38—72
Scott Brown 38-35—73
Wesley Bryan 37-36—73
Sam Burns 37-36—73
David Carey 36-37—73
Cameron Champ 37-36—73
Ben Crane 38-35—73
MJ Daffue 36-37—73
Jason Dufner 38-35—73
Kramer Hickok 34-39—73
Sung Kang 37-36—73
Andrew Landry 39-34—73
Stuart Macdonald 37-36—73
Drew Nesbitt 37-36—73
Etienne Papineau 36-37—73
Ted Potter Jr. 38-35—73
Matthias Schwab 37-36—73
Alex Smalley 36-37—73
Adam Svensson 37-36—73
Sahith Theegala 36-37—73
Johnny Travale 34-39—73
Kevin Tway 37-36—73
Vince Whaley 38-35—73
Aaron Wise 38-35—73
Wil Bateman 38-36—74
Austin Cook 38-36—74
Derek Ernst 39-35—74
Paul Haley 40-34—74
Nicolai Hojgaard 38-36—74
Adam Long 39-35—74
Ben Martin 36-38—74
Brandon Matthews 39-35—74
George McNeill 38-36—74
Grayson Murray 38-36—74
Geoff Ogilvy 37-37—74
Robby Shelton 38-36—74
Kyle Westmoreland 37-37—74
Sang-Moon Bae 42-33—75
Zecheng Dou 41-34—75
Michael Gligic 37-38—75
Ryan Hall 37-38—75
David Lipsky 37-38—75
Maverick McNealy 39-36—75
Augusto Nunez 39-36—75
Cameron Percy 40-35—75
Kevin Roy 40-35—75
Robert Streb 38-37—75
Nick Taylor 36-39—75
Michael Thorbjornsen 36-39—75
Camilo Villegas 40-35—75
Trevor Werbylo 39-36—75
Ricky Barnes 41-35—76
Tommy Gainey 40-36—76
Scott Harrington 39-37—76
David Hearn 39-37—76
Derek Lamely 41-35—76
Kyle Stanley 41-35—76
Brian Stuard 40-36—76
Omar Uresti 38-38—76
Erik Van Rooyen 38-38—76
Michael Block 40-37—77
Myles Creighton 40-37—77
Taylor Durham 42-35—77
Lanto Griffin 39-38—77
Hank Lebioda 40-37—77
Chad Ramey 38-39—77
Jim Herman 41-37—78
William McGirt 42-36—78
Luis Carrera 43-36—79
Max McGreevy 42-37—79
Brandt Snedeker 42-37—79
Nick Watney 40-40—80
Sebastian Szirmak 42-39—81
Daniel Kim 42-40—82

