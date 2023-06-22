Rays ace Shane McClanahan leaves because of mid-back tightness

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan left Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals because…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan left Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals because of mid-back tightness.

Soon after reliever Kevin Kelly started warming up in the bullpen, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash and a trainer went to the mound with two outs in the fourth and the game tied at 2. After a discussion, McClanahan left the field.

The left-hander (11-1) was looking to become the first 12-game winner of the season. He allowed two runs, four hits and walked two during a 66-pitch outing.

