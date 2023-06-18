Pirates play the Brewers looking to stop road losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-34, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10…

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-35, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (36-34, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (1-3, 4.64 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -162, Pirates +138; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to the Milwaukee Brewers looking to break a five-game road slide.

Milwaukee has a 36-34 record overall and a 20-16 record in home games. The Brewers have a 26-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh is 34-35 overall and 16-19 in road games. Pirates hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI for the Brewers. Joey Wiemer is 8-for-36 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jack Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 15 home runs while slugging .527. Carlos Santana is 9-for-38 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Pirates: 2-8, .238 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Pirates: Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

