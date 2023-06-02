Pirates open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (25-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27, second in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (25-32, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (28-27, second in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-4, 4.33 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -130, Pirates +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Pittsburgh has gone 12-13 at home and 28-27 overall. The Pirates are 18-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

St. Louis has a 13-16 record in road games and a 25-32 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 14 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 9-for-36 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 26 RBI for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 9-for-29 with a double, two home runs and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .244 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .213 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Carlos Santana: day-to-day (lumbar spine), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: day-to-day (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

