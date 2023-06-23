Pirates look to break 10-game losing streak, play the Marlins

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (43-33, second in the NL East) Miami; Friday, 6:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (34-40, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (43-33, second in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (1-3, 4.30 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (6-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -175, Pirates +149; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a 10-game losing streak, take on the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 23-15 record in home games and a 43-33 record overall. The Marlins have gone 25-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Pittsburgh has gone 16-21 in road games and 34-40 overall. The Pirates are 25-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Soler leads the Marlins with 21 home runs while slugging .538. Luis Arraez is 16-for-43 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles and nine home runs for the Pirates. Bryan Reynolds is 10-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Pirates: 0-10, .177 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jean Segura: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (toe), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.