Pirates host the Brewers, try to continue home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (43-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42, third in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05…

Milwaukee Brewers (43-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-7, 4.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Pirates: Osvaldo Bido (0-1, 3.45 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -140, Pirates +120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pittsburgh is 38-42 overall and 21-19 at home. The Pirates have a 17-30 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Milwaukee has a 21-20 record in road games and a 43-38 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.99 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 18 doubles and eight home runs for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-36 with three doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 16 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Brewers: 6-4, .213 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Cousins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (elbow), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

