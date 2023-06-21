Pirates head into matchup against the Cubs on losing streak

Chicago Cubs (35-38, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35…

Chicago Cubs (35-38, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (34-38, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Pirates: Rich Hill (6-6, 4.42 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -115, Pirates -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Chicago Cubs as losers of eight in a row.

Pittsburgh is 34-38 overall and 18-18 in home games. The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .321.

Chicago has a 35-38 record overall and a 15-21 record on the road. The Cubs have hit 81 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Cubs are ahead 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 20 doubles, three triples and eight home runs while hitting .279 for the Pirates. Jack Suwinski is 4-for-28 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 11 doubles, two triples and four home runs while hitting .282 for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 12-for-37 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .190 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

Cubs: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (elbow), Bryan Reynolds: day-to-day (oblique), Jose Hernandez: 15-Day IL (calf), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (forearm), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (wrist), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Dansby Swanson: day-to-day (wrist), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

