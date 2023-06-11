Pirates and Mets play to decide series winner

New York Mets (31-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30, first in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Sunday,…

New York Mets (31-34, fourth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (2-2, 5.94 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (7-2, 3.60 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -122, Mets +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Pittsburgh has a 17-16 record in home games and a 33-30 record overall. The Pirates have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .248.

New York has a 16-22 record on the road and a 31-34 record overall. The Mets are 22-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Suwinski ranks fourth on the Pirates with 20 extra base hits (eight doubles and 12 home runs). Ke’Bryan Hayes is 19-for-42 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .275 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets: 3-7, .210 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Pete Alonso: 10-Day IL (wrist), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.