Phoenix takes on Dallas, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Dallas Wings (6-8, 4-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-10, 1-7 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (6-8, 4-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-10, 1-7 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to stop its five-game losing streak when the Mercury take on Dallas.

The Mercury have gone 1-7 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wings are 4-4 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings won 90-77 in the last meeting on June 10. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 35 points, and Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griner is shooting 61.8% and averaging 19.1 points for the Mercury.

Satou Sabally is averaging 18.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 78.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Wings: 3-7, averaging 82.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.