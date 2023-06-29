Phoenix plays Indiana, looks to end home losing streak

Indiana Fever (5-9, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-11, 1-8 Western Conference) Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Indiana Fever (5-9, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-11, 1-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Fever -3.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Indiana looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Mercury have gone 1-5 at home. Phoenix ranks sixth in the WNBA with 19.3 assists per game. Sug Sutton leads the Mercury averaging 5.5.

The Fever are 4-5 in road games. Indiana is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Mercury won the last meeting 85-82 on June 11, with Brittney Griner scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sutton is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Mercury. Griner is averaging 19.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 14.7 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 1-9, averaging 75.8 points, 28.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 85.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Megan Gustafson: out (concussion), Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.