Phoenix hosts Dallas, aims to break home skid

Dallas Wings (6-8, 4-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-10, 1-7 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Dallas Wings (6-8, 4-4 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (2-10, 1-7 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -3.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix aims to stop its three-game home slide with a victory against Dallas.

The Mercury’s record in Western Conference games is 1-7. Phoenix has a 0-7 record against teams above .500.

The Wings are 4-4 in conference play. Dallas is second in the Western Conference scoring 84.5 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Wings defeated the Mercury 90-77 in their last meeting on June 10. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 35 points, and Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sug Sutton is averaging 11.2 points and 5.7 assists for the Mercury.

Ogunbowale is averaging 22.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 2-8, averaging 78.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Wings: 3-7, averaging 82.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith: out (personal), Shey Peddy: out (achilles).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

