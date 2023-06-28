Phillies take 7-game road win streak into matchup with the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (41-37, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (37-40, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05…

Philadelphia Phillies (41-37, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (37-40, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (7-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -123, Cubs +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago is 20-18 at home and 37-40 overall. The Cubs have gone 13-26 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Philadelphia is 20-23 in road games and 41-37 overall. The Phillies have gone 17-7 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Phillies are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 20 home runs while slugging .434. Brandon Marsh is 13-for-36 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (finger), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.