Phillies play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies (34-34, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27, first in the NL West) Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40…

Philadelphia Phillies (34-34, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27, first in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (3-3, 4.95 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -126, Diamondbacks +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona has a 21-16 record in home games and a 41-27 record overall. Diamondbacks hitters are batting a collective .264, the third-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 34-34 overall and 15-23 on the road. The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.48.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has 17 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Evan Longoria is 7-for-22 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has eight home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI while hitting .315 for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .278 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Phillies: 8-2, .284 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Ketel Marte: day-to-day (back), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.