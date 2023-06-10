Phillies host the Dodgers on 5-game home win streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-28, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-32, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Saturday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-28, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-32, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Bobby Miller (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .77 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -110, Phillies -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies, on a five-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Philadelphia is 18-10 in home games and 31-32 overall. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, which ranks sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles has a 16-18 record in road games and a 36-28 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 22-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Dodgers are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 21 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy is fourth on the Dodgers with 23 extra base hits (five doubles and 18 home runs). Mookie Betts is 14-for-43 with six home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .247 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Darick Hall: 60-Day IL (thumb), Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Dodgers: Austin Barnes: day-to-day (hand), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Trayce Thompson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.