Phillies bring road win streak into game against the Cubs

Philadelphia Phillies (40-37, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (37-39, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (1-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (2-5, 6.54 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -130, Cubs +108

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 20-17 record in home games and a 37-39 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-best team ERA in baseball at 3.91.

Philadelphia has gone 19-23 on the road and 40-37 overall. The Phillies have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has a .282 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 13 doubles, three triples and five home runs. Dansby Swanson is 14-for-40 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has seven doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Phillies. Bryson Stott is 12-for-40 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: day-to-day (finger), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Wisdom: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

