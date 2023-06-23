Phillies begin 3-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (34-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-36, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Friday,…

New York Mets (34-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (38-36, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (6-4, 3.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Phillies: Taijuan Walker (7-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -119, Mets +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies start a three-game series at home against the New York Mets on Friday.

Philadelphia has gone 19-13 in home games and 38-36 overall. The Phillies are 13-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 34-40 overall and 17-25 in road games. The Mets have gone 23-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 23 doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .311 for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto is 11-for-36 with two doubles, two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 RBI for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 4-for-24 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Mets: Josh Walker: day-to-day (leg), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

