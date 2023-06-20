Sept. 15-18 _ Fortinet Championship (Max Homa) Sept. 22-25 _ Presidents Cup (International) Sept. 29-Oct. 2 _ Sanderson Farms Championship…

Sept. 15-18 _ Fortinet Championship (Max Homa)

Sept. 22-25 _ Presidents Cup (International)

Sept. 29-Oct. 2 _ Sanderson Farms Championship (Mackenzie Hughes)

Oct. 6-9 _ Shriners Children’s Open (Tom Kim)

Oct. 13-16 _ ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (Keegan Bradley)

Oct. 20-23 _ THE CJ CUP in South Carolina (Rory McIlroy)

Oct. 27-30 _ Butterfield Bermuda Championship (Seamus Power)

Nov. 3-6 _ World Wide Technology Championship (Russell Henley)

Nov. 10-13 _ Cadence Bank Houston Open (Tony Finau)

Nov. 17-20 _ The RSM Classic (Adam Svensson)

Dec. 1-4 _ Hero World Challenge (Viktor Hovland)

Dec. 10 _ The Match VII: Woods/McIlroy vs Thomas/Spieth (Team Thomas/Spieth)

Jan. 5-8 _ Sentry Tournament of Champions (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 12-15 _ Sony Open in Hawaii (Si Woo Kim)

Jan. 19-22 _ The American Express (Jon Rahm)

Jan. 25-28 _ Farmers Insurance Open (Max Homa)

Feb. 2-6 _ AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Justin Rose)

Feb. 9-12 _ WM Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler)

Feb. 16-19 _ The Genesis Invitational (Jon Rahm)

Feb. 23-26 _ The Honda Classic (Chris Kirk)

March 2-5 _ Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Kurt Kitayama)

March 2-5 _ Puerto Rico Open (Nicolas Echavarria)

March 9-12 _ THE PLAYERS Championship (Scottie Scheffler)

March 16-19 _ Valspar Championship (Taylor Moore)

March 22-26 _ World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (Sam Burns)

March 23-26 _ Corales Puntacana Championship (Matt Wallace)

March 30-April 2 _ Valero Texas Open (Corey Conners)

April 6-9 _ Masters Tournament (Jon Rahm)

April 13-16 _ RBC Heritage (Matt Fitzpatrick)

April 20-23 _ Zurich Classic of New Orleans (D.Riley/N.Hardy)

April 27-30 _ Mexico Open at Vidanta (Tony Finau)

May 4-7 _ Wells Fargo Championship (Wyndham Clark)

May 11-14 _ AT&T Byron Nelson (Jason Day)

May 18-21 _ PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)

May 25-28 _ Charles Schwab Challenge (Emiliano Grillo)

June 1-4 _ the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Viktor Hovland)

June 8-11 _ RBC Canadian Open (Nick Taylor)

June 15-18 _ U.S. Open (Wyndham Clark)

June 22-25 _ Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

June 29-July 2 _ Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

July 6-9 _ John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 13-16 _ Genesis Scottish Open, North Berwick, United Kingdom

July 13-16 _ Barbasol Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

July 20-23 _ The Open Championship, Hoylake, United Kingdom

July 20-23 _ Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

July 27-30 _ 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 3-6 _ Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 10-13 _ FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 17-20 _ BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Ill.

Aug. 24-27 _ TOUR Championship, Atlanta

Sept. 14-17 _ Fortinet Championship, Napa, Calif.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Ryder Cup, Rome

Oct. 5-8 _ Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Miss.

Oct. 12-15 _ Shriners Children’s Open, Las Vegas

Oct. 19-22 _ ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Chiba, Japan

Nov. 2-5 _ World Wide Technology Championship, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Nov. 9-12 _ Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Southampton, Bermuda

Nov. 16-19 _ The RSM Classic, Sea Island, Ga.

Nov. 30-Dec. 3 _ Hero World Challenge, Nassau, Bahamas

Dec. 8-10 _ Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Fla.

