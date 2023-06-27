PGA Tour goes to Detroit and LIV Golf returns for 1st time since deal with PGA

PGA TOUR ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC Site: Detroit. Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,370. Par: 72. Prize money: $8.8 million. Winner’s share:…

PGA TOUR

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Site: Detroit.

Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,370. Par: 72.

Prize money: $8.8 million. Winner’s share: $1.584 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Tony Finau.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship.

Notes: The field features five of the top 20 in the world, and 14 of the top 50. Max Homa is the only player from the top 10. … Tony Finau won the second of back-to-back PGA Tour events last year at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. … The tournament is played a month earlier than last year, when it was two weeks after the British Open. … Justin Thomas is playing. He tied for ninth last week at the Travelers Championship and moved inside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings. … Zac Blair is coming off a runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship. He now needs just over 25 FedEx Cup points to fulfill his major medical extension from a torn labrum. … Keegan Bradley is a two-time winner this season and playing in Detroit. … Gordon Sargent, the former NCAA champion and low amateur at the U.S. Open, is playing on a sponsor exemption. … Former British Amateur champion Aldrich Potgieter made his pro debut last week on the Korn Ferry Tour. He is playing on a sponsor exemption.

Next week: John Deere Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. SENIOR OPEN

Site: Stevens Point, Wis.

Course: SentryWorld GC. Yardage: 7,218. Par: 71.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon to 3 p.m., 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-5 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Padraig Harrington.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steve Stricker.

Last week: Padraig Harrington won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Notes: Padraig Harrington is coming off a tie for 27th in the U.S. Open and a victory last week on the PGA Tour Champions. He will try to become the first back-to-back winner of the U.S. Senior Open since Allen Doyle in 2005-06. … The only other successful title defenses came from Gary Player (1987-88) and Miller Barber (1984-85). … Wisconsin native Steve Stricker has won the first two senior majors this year among his four PGA Tour Champions titles. Stricker won two weeks ago in Wisconsin at his American Family Insurance Championship. He also was the winning Ryder Cup captain at Whistling Straits in 2021. … SentryWorld was developed by Sentry Insurance in 1982 as part of a 200-acre sports complex. … The inaugural U.S. Senior Open in 1980 was for players 55 and older. The minimum age was lowered to 50 the following year. … This is the second U.S. Senior Open in Wisconsin. The other was in 2007 at Whistling Straits won by Brad Bryant. … The U.S. Women’s Open will go to Erin Hills in 2025. … The U.S. Senior Open goes to Newport next year.

Next tournament: Kaulig Companies Championship on July 13-16.

Online: https://championships.usga.org/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

BETFRED BRITISH MASTERS

Site: Sutton Coldfield, England.

Course: The Belfry. Yardage: 7,336. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3.5 million. Winner’s share: $583,333.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Thorbjorn Olesen.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Thriston Lawrence won the BMW International Open.

Notes: Six-time major champion Nick Faldo is the tournament host this year. … The Belfry is best known for hosting the Ryder Cup four times, most recently in 2002. Europe captured the cup three times at The Belfry, including a tie in 1989. … Justin Rose is in the field. This will be his first regular European tour event of the year, and his first since the BMW PGA Championship last September. Rose is No. 8 in the world points for the Ryder Cup. Rose won the British Masters in 2002 when it was at Woburn. … Rose is among three players from the top 50 in the world playing The Belfry. The others are Min Woo Lee and Adrian Meronk. … Thriston Lawrence of South Africa has four European tour victories dating to November 2021. … Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark is playing. The former Oklahoma State player made his European tour debut last week in Germany and tied for seventh. … The tournament dates to start of the modern European tour in 1972.

Next week: Made in Himmerland.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LIV GOLF LEAGUE

LIV GOLF-VALDERRAMA

Site: Sotogrande, Spain.

Course: Valderrama GC. Yardage: 71. Par: 7,028.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (The CW App); Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m. (The CW Network-tape delay).

Defending champion: New event.

Points leader: Talor Gooch.

Last tournament: Harold Varner III won LIV Golf-DC.

Notes: This is the first LIV Golf event since its financial backer, the Saudi national wealth fund, agreed to a deal to form a new company with the PGA Tour and European tour that would include LIV. … Four players from LIV Golf — Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed — are among 18 players who have made the cut in all three of the majors this year. Koepka and Smith each have a pair of top-10 finishes, with Koepka winning the PGA Championship. … Valderrama is a new tournament. It previously hosted the 1997 Ryder Cup, most recently held a European tour event and twice hosted a World Golf Championship. … Talor Gooch leads the points list for LIV Golf. He has not competed in a month because he did not enter the U.S. Open and was not exempt. … Sergio Garcia, who tied for 27th in the U.S. Open, is among three players from Spain on the LIV roster. The others are Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig. Garcia has three professional wins at Valderrama.

Next week: LIV Golf-London.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

MEMORIAL HEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Illinois.

Course: Panther Creek CC. Yardage: 7,228 Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Paul Haley II.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last week: Jimmy Stanger won the Compliance Solutions Championship.

Next week: The Ascendant on July 13-16.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

LPGA TOUR

Last week: Ruoning Yin won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Next week: U.S. Women’s Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jin Young Ko.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

OTHER TOURS

Japan Golf Tour: Shigeo Nagashima Invitational Sega Sammy Cup, The North Country GC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Hiroshi Iwata. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Challenge Tour: Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France. Previous winner: Nathan Kimsey. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Ladies European Tour: Ladies Open, Pickala Golf, Siuntio, Finland. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

PGA Tour Canada: ATB Classic, Northern Bear GC, Sherwood Park, Alberta. Previous winner: Wilson Bateman. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/canada

PGA Tour Latinoamerica: PGA Tour Latinoamerica Championship, Quintana Roo, Mexico. Previous winner: Jesus Montenegro. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/latinoamerica

Japan LPGA: Shiseido Ladies Open, Totsuka CC, Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Serena Aoki. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.