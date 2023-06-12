Pederson leads Giants against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (33-32, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-39, fifth in the NL Central) St.…

San Francisco Giants (33-32, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (27-39, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (4-6, 3.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -128, Cardinals +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the St. Louis Cardinals after Joc Pederson had four hits on Sunday in a 13-3 win over the Cubs.

St. Louis is 13-18 in home games and 27-39 overall. The Cardinals rank third in the NL with 90 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

San Francisco has gone 15-15 on the road and 33-32 overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Monday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 19 doubles and 10 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LaMonte Wade Jr has eight home runs, 43 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .273 for the Giants. J.D. Davis is 11-for-33 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .226 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Giants: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (back), Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

