Padres visit the Giants to open 4-game series

San Diego Padres (35-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-32, second in the NL West) San…

San Diego Padres (35-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (39-32, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael Wacha (7-2, 2.89 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 69 strikeouts); Giants: Ryan Walker (2-0, 1.23 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -114, Giants -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants begin a four-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.

San Francisco has a 39-32 record overall and an 18-17 record in home games. The Giants have a 28-11 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego has a 16-16 record in road games and a 35-36 record overall. The Padres are 26-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Davis has 11 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 11-for-44 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts has 12 doubles and seven home runs for the Padres. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 15-for-35 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .287 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Padres: 7-3, .276 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (foot), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (forearm), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Padres: Preston Tucker: 10-Day IL (foot), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Campusano: 60-Day IL (thumb sprain), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (calf), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor), Robert Suarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Castillo: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eguy Rosario: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.