Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

The Associated Press

June 16, 2023, 5:29 PM

Oral Roberts TCU
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 31 5 8 5
McMrray 1b 5 0 0 0 Nunez cf 3 1 1 0
Quinn lf 5 1 4 0 Bowen c 4 2 2 0
Cox cf 5 0 0 0 Taylor 3b 4 1 0 0
Hogan rf 4 0 0 0 Fntnlle 1b 3 1 2 3
McCrsky ss 4 2 2 2 Rchrdsn 2b 2 0 0 1
Breeze 3b 4 1 3 0 Byrne dh 3 0 1 1
Stahl dh 3 0 1 1 Silva ss 4 0 0 0
Godman c 3 0 0 0 Boyers lf 4 0 1 0
Brthers 2b 4 1 1 3 Davis rf 4 0 1 0

E_Quinn, Taylor, Silva. 2B_Quinn 2 (11), Breeze (13), Bowen (15), Boyers (7). HR_Mccroskey (14), Brothers (12), Fontenelle (14). RBI_Mccroskey 2 (64), Stahl (56), Brothers 3 (41), Fontenelle 3 (55), Richardson (60), Byrne (47).

Oral Roberts 000 002 004 6-11-1 6
TCU 000 101 030 5-8-2 5
IP H R ER BB SO
Oral Roberts
Hall 5 4 2 2 2 3
Isaacs 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 0
Patten 2 2 2 2 1 1
Denton W 1 2/3 1 1 1 3 2
TCU
Klecker 5 5 1 1 1 1
Abeldt 2 1 1 1 1 1
Savage L 1 2/3 5 4 4 0 2
Wright 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

Sports
