Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

Oral Roberts TCU ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 31 5 8 5 McMrray 1b 5 0 0 0 Nunez cf 3 1 1 0 Quinn lf 5 1 4 0 Bowen c 4 2 2 0 Cox cf 5 0 0 0 Taylor 3b 4 1 0 0 Hogan rf 4 0 0 0 Fntnlle 1b 3 1 2 3 McCrsky ss 4 2 2 2 Rchrdsn 2b 2 0 0 1 Breeze 3b 4 1 3 0 Byrne dh 3 0 1 1 Stahl dh 3 0 1 1 Silva ss 4 0 0 0 Godman c 3 0 0 0 Boyers lf 4 0 1 0 Brthers 2b 4 1 1 3 Davis rf 4 0 1 0

E_Quinn, Taylor, Silva. 2B_Quinn 2 (11), Breeze (13), Bowen (15), Boyers (7). HR_Mccroskey (14), Brothers (12), Fontenelle (14). RBI_Mccroskey 2 (64), Stahl (56), Brothers 3 (41), Fontenelle 3 (55), Richardson (60), Byrne (47).

Oral Roberts 000 002 004 6-11-1 — 6 TCU 000 101 030 5-8-2 — 5

IP H R ER BB SO

Oral Roberts Hall 5 4 2 2 2 3 Isaacs 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 Patten 2 2 2 2 1 1 Denton W 1 2/3 1 1 1 3 2

TCU Klecker 5 5 1 1 1 1 Abeldt 2 1 1 1 1 1 Savage L 1 2/3 5 4 4 0 2 Wright 0 1/3 0 0 0 0 0

