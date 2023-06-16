Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

|Oral Roberts
|
|
|
|
|
|TCU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|McMrray 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nunez cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Quinn lf
|5
|1
|4
|0
|
|Bowen c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Cox cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hogan rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fntnlle 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|McCrsky ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Rchrdsn 2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Breeze 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Byrne dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stahl dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Silva ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Godman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boyers lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brthers 2b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Davis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
E_Quinn, Taylor, Silva. 2B_Quinn 2 (11), Breeze (13), Bowen (15), Boyers (7). HR_Mccroskey (14), Brothers (12), Fontenelle (14). RBI_Mccroskey 2 (64), Stahl (56), Brothers 3 (41), Fontenelle 3 (55), Richardson (60), Byrne (47).
|Oral Roberts
|000
|002
|004
|6-11-1
|—
|6
|TCU
|000
|101
|030
|5-8-2
|—
|5
|Oral Roberts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hall
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Isaacs
|0
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Patten
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Denton W
|1
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|TCU
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Klecker
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Abeldt
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Savage L
|1
|2/3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|2
|Wright
|0
|1/3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
