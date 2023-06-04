O’Donnell, Keel and Stephan each hit a HR to help Virginia beat ECU 8-3, advance to super regionals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ethan O’Donnell hit a two-out, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Connelly Early had 10…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ethan O’Donnell hit a two-out, three-run home run in the seventh inning, Connelly Early had 10 strikeouts and Virginia beat ECU 8-3 Saturday to win the Charlottesville Regional.

Virginia (48-12) advances to the program’s eighth super regional and its second in the last three seasons.

O’Donnell’s three-run home run gave the Cavaliers a 4-2 lead and Anthony Stephan added another three-run shot in the eighth to make it 7-2.

Early (11-2) allowed two runs while scattering seven hits and a walk across 6 ⅓ innings to get the win.

Kyle Teel went 4 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Virginia. His solo home run in the ninth gave him 101 hits, breaking the program’s single-season record set by Phil Gosselin in 2010.

Jake Gelof scored in the top of the first on a double by Teel but Jacob Starlings scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Moylan to make it 1-1 in the bottom of the inning.

Moylan and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart each singled before Justin Wilcoxen followed with another that drove in Moylan and gave ECU (47-19) a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

Cam Clonch led off the bottom of the eighth with a double and scored on a single by Wilcoxen to make it 7-3 before Teel’s shot capped the scoring.

