Novak Djokovic moves up the list of most Grand Slam titles in tennis history with No. 23

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s French Open championship on Sunday gives him 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, the most by a man in tennis history.
Here is a list of the women and men with the highest major singles trophies, in the amateur and Open eras:
Margaret Court, 24
Serena Williams, 23
Novak Djokovic, 23
Steffi Graf, 22
Rafael Nadal, 22
Roger Federer, 20
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.