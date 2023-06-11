Novak Djokovic moves up the list of most Grand Slam titles in tennis history with No. 23

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s French Open championship on Sunday gives him 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, the most…

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s French Open championship on Sunday gives him 23 career Grand Slam singles titles, the most by a man in tennis history.

Here is a list of the women and men with the highest major singles trophies, in the amateur and Open eras:

Margaret Court, 24

Serena Williams, 23

Novak Djokovic, 23

Steffi Graf, 22

Rafael Nadal, 22

Roger Federer, 20

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.