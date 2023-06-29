No-Hitters vs. Athletics

Oakland June 28, 2023, Domingo Germán, New York (AL), 11-0-y July 13, 1991, Bob Milacki (6 innings), Mike Flanagan (1),…

Oakland

June 28, 2023, Domingo Germán, New York (AL), 11-0-y

July 13, 1991, Bob Milacki (6 innings), Mike Flanagan (1), Mark Williamson (1) and Gregg Olson (1), Baltimore, 2-0

June 11, 1990, Nolan Ryan, Texas, 5-0

July 28, 1976, Blue Moon Odom and Francisco Barrios, Chicago, 2-1

July 19, 1974, Dick Bosman, Cleveland, 4-0

July 30, 1973, Jim Bibby, Texas, 6-0

July 3, 1970, Clyde Wright, California, 4-0

Aug. 13, 1969, Jim Palmer, Baltimore, 8-0

Kansas City

Aug. 26, 1962, Jack Kralick, Minnesota, 1-0

Philadelphia

May 6, 1953, Bobo Holloman, St. Louis Browns, 6-0

July 10, 1947 (1st game), Don Black, Cleveland, 3-0

Sept. 7, 1923, Howard Ehmke, Boston, 4-0

Sept. 4, 1923, Sam Jones, New York (AL), 2-0

Sept. 20, 1908, Frank Smith, Chicago, 1-0

May 5, 1904, Cy Young, Boston, 3-0-y

y-perfect game

