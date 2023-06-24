Nneka Ogwumike scores 20, Destanni Henderson adds 18 as Sparks rally from 17 down to beat Wings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points, Destanni Henderson had a career-high 18 points and the Los Angeles…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points, Destanni Henderson had a career-high 18 points and the Los Angeles Sparks rallied from 17 points down to beat the Dallas Wings 76-74 on Friday night.

Los Angeles took its first lead with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter on a free throw by Chiney Ogwumike.

Sparks guard Jordin Canada made two free throws with 54.1 seconds left for a 76-74 lead and the Wings had a shot-clock violation at the other end for its 18th turnover. Canada had a jumper rattle out and Dallas secured the rebound and raced the other way, but Crystal Dangerfield’s runner at the buzzer did not hit the rim.

Canada also scored 18 points for Los Angeles (6-7), which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Natasha Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas (6-7). Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half and Satou Sabally had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The teams play each other again on Sunday.

LIBERTY 110, DREAM 80

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Betnijah Laney made four 3-pointers and scored a season-high 19 points, Marine Johannes added five 3-pointers and 18 points, and New York beat Atlanta.

The Liberty (8-3) topped 100 points for the third time this season — with two coming against the Dream.

Jonquel Jones scored 12 points in the first six minutes to help New York build a 22-9 lead. The Liberty extended it to 59-40 by halftime after shooting 10 for 20 on 3s. Jones tied her season-high with 15 points in the half and Breanna Stewart added 11 points as New York shot 51% from the field.

Jones finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for New York. Courtney Vandersloot had 16 points, 11 assists and seven steals, and Stewart added 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Sabrina Ionescu, who returned after missing two games, added eight points.

New York made a season-high 17 3-pointers on 35 attempts.

Rhyne Howard scored 24 points for Atlanta (5-7). Allisha Gray scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half, and Cheyenne Parker finished with 13 points.

