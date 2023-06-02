NHRA New England Nationals Qualifying

Friday At New England Dragway Epping, N.H. First Round results Top Fuel 1. Leah Pruett, 3.856 seconds, 319.37 mph; 2.…

Friday

At New England Dragway

Epping, N.H.

First Round results

Top Fuel

1. Leah Pruett, 3.856 seconds, 319.37 mph; 2. Antron Brown, 3.899, 310.98; 3. Josh Hart, 3.902, 317.27;

4. Dan Mercier, 4.024, 278.69; 5. Mike Salinas, 4.067, 229.39; 6. Austin Prock, 4.075, 239.27; 7. Steve

Torrence, 4.191, 212.73; 8. Clay Millican, 4.497, 174.91; 9. Justin Ashley, 4.807, 155.61; 10. Brittany Force,

4.907, 149.88; 11. Shawn Langdon, 7.364, 85.17; 12. Doug Kalitta, 10.365, 61.05; 13. Tony Schumacher,

11.552, 47.56.

Funny Car

1. Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.100, 310.98; 2. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.123, 309.13; 3. Ron Capps,

Toyota Supra, 4.483, 199.88; 4. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.624, 186.74; 5. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang,

4.766, 170.88; 6. Alex Laughlin, Charger, 5.142, 151.90; 7. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 5.403, 136.26; 8. John

Force, Camaro, 6.623, 96.42; 9. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 6.816, 102.35; 10. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 9.214,

78.12; 11. J.R. Todd, Supra, 12.336, 78.86; 12. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 14.716, 66.15.

